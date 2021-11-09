ModernGhana logo
09.11.2021 Social News

Adentan MP visits family of drown school boy, assures them of his support

By Clement Attah Komla
Adentan MP visits family of drown school boy, assures them of his support
The Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, Hon. Adamu Ramadan visited the family of the late 7-year-old Wisdom Bisi at their residence in Ogbojo to mourn with the family.

The late Wisdom Bisi lost his life in a recent flood when he tried crossing a drain in Ogbojo that shares boundary with Nii Ashaley.

In a statement released on his official Facebook page, the MP promised to fix the drainage problem in the community as soon as possible to prevent similar occurrences in future.

The little boy died the same day the MP was seen in Parliament displaying pictures of the bad state of roads in his constituency when the Minister for roads was summoned before Parliament.

He posted: “We lost 7-year-old Prince Wisdom Mawuena Ndui Bisi to the heavy floods last Friday at Ogbojo. In an attempt to cross a huge drain that separates Ogbojo and Nii Ashaley, the young boy lost his life. My sincere condolence to the bereaved family. I will do everything possible to ensure that a bridge is constructed to resolve any such unfortunate incidents as soon as possible”.

