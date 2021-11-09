Nakeeyat, Stacy Fru, others to speak at Africa Teens Summit

Listen to article

Young Ghanaian Poet and Winner of Talented kids Season 10, Nakeeyat the poet, is slated to speak at the 2021 edition, Africa Teens Summit, Ghana.

Alongside South Africa's writer and activist, Stacey Fru, Ethiopia's RIZVAN MENU (Dancer), among others.

The Africa Teens Summit, in its second edition, is a gathering of the continent’s remarkable teenagers who are making an impactful change in their community.

It brings together, the continent's brightest teen inventors, innovators, advocates, entrepreneurs, entertainment personalities, sport and technology enthusiasts, to share ideas, on issues affecting Africa and how it can be transformed into solutions.

Themed '‘The Future We See‘', the hybrid edition is slated for 11th of November, 2021 in Accra, Ghana and virtual.

This comes at a time, the number of children out of school saw a sharp increase due to the economic downturn of covid-19. According to data from statista, In 2019, Niger had 1.6 million children out of school, the highest number in Africa. Tanzania and Mali followed, with around 1.4 million and 1.3 million primary-school-age children not enrolled in primary or secondary education, respectively. That same year, around 33.8 million children were out of school in Sub-Saharan Africa. The summit will draw attention to the importance of Education to the development of Africa and showcase these bright minds as a result of what education can do in one's life.

Other speakers includes Rania Harrara, Community builder and gender equality advocate, Iyene Essien (Nigeria), Golfer, Mimmy Ashley (Uganda) Model, Micheal Angelo Kwasi Taylor (Ghana) Model, Michelle Nkamankeng, Novelist (South Africa), Jana Amin, Girl Education Activist, (Egyptian-American), Zulaikha Patel, Author and Activist, (South Africa), & Habibat Ogunbawo, Olympic Swimmer, (Nigeria).