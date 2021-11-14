Cape Coast North MP supports Abura Police Station

The Cape Coast North Member of Parliament, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku has supported the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly to complete the construction of Abura Police Station which commenced in 2013.

The construction of the Police Station commenced in 2013 by the then National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament, Hon. Ebo Barton Oduro. Efforts to complete the project were made by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) and the immediate past MP, Hon Barbara Asher Ayisi.

On Sunday, November 7, 2021, in the company of Hon. Ernest Arthur (MCE, Cape Coast), the former Member of Parliament for the Cape Coast North Constituency, Hon. Barbara Asher Ayisi, the representative of Hon. Lawyer Barton Oduro, Mr. Joel Eshun, the Acting Coordinating Director, Mr. Walter Doe and representatives of the Abura Chief, Nana Kojo Addae, the MP paid a working visit to the Abura Police Station.

The Member of Parliament stated, "When I assumed the position as the MP, I resolved to ensure that the police station would be opened and be operational within the first year of my term.

"Though the building was completed last year, it has remain closed due to no connection to water and electricity. Again, the station was empty without any furnishing and other items required to operate the facility".

According to him, he used his share of the common fund to furnish the police station and ensure it's operational. "I am happy that the Police Station has started operations with 11 police personnel".

Interacting with some of the police personnel, the chief and elders present at the ceremony, he indicated his willingness to collaborate with the community members to ensure that crime within the Abura catchment area is brought to its barest minimum.