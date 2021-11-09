National Security, Ghana Bar Association to execute security strategy plan

The Ministry of National Security has collaborated with the Ghana Bar Association to execute the national security strategy document that will protect the country against external threats.

The document also advocates a government approach that involves the society fully towards mitigating threats against the achievement of the human security needs of the citizenry.

During a sensitization workshop on National Security Strategy for members of the Ghana Bar Association, GBA, the President of the association, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, lauded the Ministry for such an initiative and called on the government to equip security agencies with the needed resources as it implements a strategy document drafted to deal with security threats.

He added that the implementation of the document, coupled with the necessary support, will help in protecting the country.

“It is commendable that we have not waited for any of the acts that pose a threat to national security to have happened before acting. It is our hope that the government will make available the necessary resources to equip our intelligence and security agencies to be able to bring to fruition the policies in the strategy document”.

Pledging its support to ensure full implementation of the strategy document, the Ghana Bar Association also urged the government to see to it that the document “does not suffer the fate of most policy documents in the country which is bad implementation”.

Reacting to this, the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, said his outfit is ready to provide the required support and also see to the full implementation of the security strategy document.

“Now more than ever, the actions of members of the Bar, in supporting State Security and Intelligence agencies, are critical. This calls for closer collaboration between actors within Ghana's security architecture and members of the Ghana Bar Association.”

“Let me put on record that the Ministry of National Security stands ready to partner with the Bar in addressing security challenges across different domains that have the potential to disturb the country's peace and stability”.

The workshop was also attended by the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani, Director of Finance of the National Security, Seth Danso, National Coordinator for Ghana Boundary Commission and the National Security, Major General Emmanuel Koti, and other notable individuals of the Ghana Bar Association.

