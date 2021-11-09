Relief items for Keta tidal waves victims will be provided soon – Regional Minister

Listen to article

The Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Letsa, says preparations are underway to cart relief items meant for residents who were hit by the tidal waves over the weekend.

Thousands of residents in the Anlo district, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities have been displaced while preparations towards the Basic Education Certificate Examination by final year students in Fuveme are in limbo.

A team made up of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the District Chief Executives, and Members of Parliament for the affected areas visited the place to assess the impact of the tidal waves.

Three days after the incident, affected residents are yet to receive some form of relief.

However, in an interview with Citi News, the Volta Regional Minister said victims will receive some relief items by the close of the day.

“We welcome support from anybody; well-meaning citizens, people from the areas, and other Ghanaians who want to support are welcome. We will do our part, NADMO will do its part, Coastal Development Authority and the various assemblies will do their part, but we must also support the people in need. So whatever people have to support with is welcome.”

He further called on well-meaning Ghanaians to also come to the aid of the affected residents.

“As of yesterday [Monday], we had done all the assessments. As I speak today [Tuesday], relief items are being loaded from the NADMO headquarters, and we are also in touch with the Coastal Development Authority as in the next couple of hours the items will be given to the affected persons. The Assemblies are also trying to find refuge for the people who have been rendered homeless”.

Communities such as Abutiakope, Kedzikope, and Dzelukope are largely affected as homeless residents were left with nothing to salvage while residents of Anloga, Dzita, Agbledomi, Atiteti, Agokedzi, and Fuveme were also displaced by the fierce tidal waves that swept through the communities.

The Member of Parliament for the Ketu South constituency, Dzifa Abla Gomashie has raised alarm over what she described as a humanitarian crisis following the impact of the tidal waves and was unhappy that the Sea Defence Project had been abandoned by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The situation has so far caused most of the residents to salvage some of their belongings onto portions of the main road while they wait for the water to recede.

Tidal waves hitting communities in those areas have been an annual occurrence that can only be resolved with a sea defence wall.

