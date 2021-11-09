ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.11.2021 Headlines

GH¢240,000 BRT cash used to pay assembly members’ ex-gratia paid back – KMA

GH¢240,000 BRT cash used to pay assembly members’ ex-gratia paid back – KMA
Listen to article

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has said it has repaid the GH¢240,000 it took from the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) coffers to pay the ex-gratia of its subcommittee and assembly members in 2018.

The Metropolitan Finance Officer, David Abbam Adjei, explained that the assembly settled on a payment plan with BRT’s management which was completed in March 2021.

He said the KMA needed to rely on the BRT in 2018, because, “based on the operations of the assembly, there is no way you will have bulk money in any particular account that will enable the assembly to pay ex-gratia.”

“The management of the assembly met the management of the BRT, and it was agreed that an amount should be advanced from the BRT account to the KMA operational account for the purposes of payment of the ex-gratia.”

The repayment plan was to be paid in installments “by way of paying the fuel costs of the BRT. So we started paying that in 2020,” Mr. Adjei explained to Citi News.

“As of the end of March, the main operational account had paid all the money that was taken from the BRT,” he added.

Mr. Adjei also said the Public Accounts Committee had been made aware of these developments.

Settlement of GH¢70 million

Mr. Adjei also disclosed that the assembly has forwarded all documents to the presidency, in order for the government to clear a GH¢70 million debt the assembly owes.

“As we speak, copies of all these details have been sent to the appropriate authorities, and we are waiting for their response.”

He noted further that “95% of that indebtedness was as a result of waste management issues, particularly collection of waste and managing waste at our landfill site.”

The debt started from 2010 to date.

“Those debts were so huge that there was the difficulty for KMA raising money to pay it. Our total revenue will be around GH¢25 million,” Mr. Adjei said.

---Citi Newsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
National Cathedral: Moses built a temple when Israelites had nothing to eat – Palmer-Buckle
09.11.2021 | Headlines
Minority moves motion to remove AG Godfred Dame from office
09.11.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo paying lip service to corruption fight – Mahama
09.11.2021 | Headlines
Lets go to ECOWAS to probe 1 million ballot stuffing, I'll swear and testify; I won’t run away from the witness box — Mahama to EC
09.11.2021 | Headlines
Police not the best to investigate 2020 election; let’s bring in ECOWAS – Mahama
09.11.2021 | Headlines
I don’t hate Jean Mensa, I only want EC to be the best in West Africa – Mahama
09.11.2021 | Headlines
Ghana in a state of despair, economy in tatters – Mahama
09.11.2021 | Headlines
Medikal, Shatta Wale face court today
09.11.2021 | Headlines
Gov’t behind police pursuit of Madina MP to divert attention from created mess – Afriyie Ankrah
09.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line