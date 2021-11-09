ModernGhana logo
National Cathedral: Moses built a temple when Israelites had nothing to eat – Palmer-Buckle
The Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral and Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Most. Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle has justified the construction of the National Cathedral.

According to Archbishop Palmer-Buckle, biblical Moses built a temple for God at a time the Israelites were suffering and wandering in the desert.

He said the argument by some critics that there is hardship and, therefore, constructing the cathedral was not important, does not hold water.

“The argument against this cathedral has been that there is hardship and people are hungry so forth and so forth”.

“But when God instructed Moses to build the Tabernacle for God, the Israelites were on the desert and didn’t have what to eat but they contributed and contributed so much that it exceeded expectation in building the Tabernacle,” he said.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Archbishop said this at a fundraising event in Koforidua to support the construction of the national cathedral.

The event was organised by the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral together with the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, RCC and the Local Council of Churches.

Palmer-Buckle encouraged Ghanaians especially Christians to contribute religiously toward the building, saying: “If we get one million Christians of the 23 million who will donate every month just GHS100 per person for three years so that at the end of the day you have GHS1,200 times one million, it means we’ll have GHS200 million a year. If we’ll be consistent with that we can finish that project in time.”

---Classfmonline.com

