Minority moves motion to remove AG Godfred Dame from office

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame

Minority in Parliament on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, filed a motion seeking to have the Attorney General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame removed from office.

The AG who also holds the position that Parliament has no authority to issue a directive to the General Legal Council, through him to admit all 499 Law Students who were denied entry into the Ghana Law School.

“..devoid of the power through the use of Parliamentary resolutions, to control the process of admission into the Ghana School of Law. The mode of exercising legislative power enshrined in article 106 of the Constitution does not admit resolutions.

“In accordance with section 13(1)(e) and (f) of the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32), the power to regulate the admission of students to pursue courses of instruction leading to qualification as lawyers and to hold examinations which may include preliminary, intermediate and final examinations has been vested in the General Legal Council. It is correct that section 1(5) of Act 32 stipulates thus:

“The Council shall in the performance of their functions comply with any general directions given by the Minister’. In my respectful opinion, this provision underscores the capacity of the Executive not the Legislature, through the Minister responsible for the General Legal Council, i.e. the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, to direct and advise the Council on major matters of national importance,” the AG Godfred Dame told Parliament in a response after the directive was given.

Not pleased with the stance of the Attorney General, NDC MPs have today moved a motion to have the Speaker of Parliament initiate processes to pass a vote of censure on Godfred Dame.

The Minority accuses the AG of impugning the image and integrity of Parliament through his reply after the directive was given for the admission of the 499 students to the Ghana Law School.