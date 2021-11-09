ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.11.2021 Crime & Punishment

Police grab 25-year-old man for dealing in illegal firearms  

Police grab 25-year-old man for dealing in illegal firearms  
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Bono East Regional Police Command has nabbed Kwesi Bayele, a 25-year-old young man for allegedly manufacturing and dealing in illegal firearms.

During a search, the Police retrieved 20 ammunitions including; locally-manufactured long barrel guns and pistols at his residence at Zambrama, near Kwame Danso in the Sene East District of the region.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Techiman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr. Moses Atibilla, the Bono East Regional Police Commander, said Bayele, a native of the Upper West Region was arrested on Wednesday, November 3, this year.

He is a key suspect manufacturing and supplying firearms to most criminals and armed robbers in the region and until his arrest the suspect had been dealing in illegal firearms at Gulumpe in the Kintampo North Municipality.

“In fact we gathered he supplied the ringleader of an armed robbery syndicate, Issah Seidu who was arrested in August this year with guns and ammunition to operate”, DCOP Atibilla indicated.

The suspect, he added, had since been remanded into Police custody till November 30 while investigations continued.

DCOP Atibilla stressed the Police readiness to clamp down on criminal activities in the region and appealed to the public to support by providing the Police with information about people with questionable characters.

“We have put in place stringent security measures to ensure all criminal activities in the region are halted”, he stated.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Notorious Techiman gun runner arrested for supplying guns to robbers
09.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Kakasunanka No.1 alleged rapist, robber grabbed
09.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Chainsaw operator jailed 6 months for illegally felling trees in Kwamisa Forest Reserve
09.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Headteacher dragged to court over defilement of student at Dansoman
08.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
25-year-old Togolese jailed 20years for defiling, impregnating class two pupil
08.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Teacher faces court for defilement and sexual molestation
06.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
25-year-old trader butcher sprayer at Ashaiman
06.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
14-year-old driver's mate remanded for allegedly stealing car
06.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Man jailed 20years for sodomy
05.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line