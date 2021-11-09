ModernGhana logo
Notorious Techiman gun runner arrested for supplying guns to robbers

The Bono East Regional Police Command has busted a notorious Techiman- based locally manufactured gun runner.

Akwasi Biyele, age 26, has been supplying guns to persons who commit robberies and all manner of crimes on the Kintampo to the Buipe highway.

According to the police, the suspect is the brain behind the supply of locally manufactured single barrel guns that were used to commit many of the robberies on the Bono and Northern region stretch of roads in the country.

The suspect had about 20 pieces of such locally manufactured guns in his possession when he was arrested by the police at his hideout.

Speaking in an interview with the media after the arrest, the police regional commander, Moses Atinbilla said on August 26, 2021, one Issah Seidu was arrested at Gollumpe in the Kintampo metropolis for using a locally manufactured gun to commit robbery on the Kintampo highway.

He said upon interrogations, suspect Issah Seidu failed to give hints about how he acquired the locally manufactured gun.

But police intelligence on the ground led to the arrest of said Akwasi Biyele at his hideout in the area.

---Classfmonline.com

