Suspected robber, rapist arrested at hideout at Kakasunanka

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested a suspected robber who is also accused of rape.

The suspect, Dordzi Dzidefo, has been on the run since July this year, for alleged robbery and rape committed on July 13, 2021.

The suspect, who is a motorbike operator, was hired by his victim from Kakasunanka No. 1 to Golf City.

However, on their return around midnight, the suspect took a different route under the pretext of evading a Police checkpoint but ended up robbing the victim at knifepoint and raping her.

Further investigations disclosed that the suspect, on July 16, 2021, cashed out an amount of Two Hundred and Forty-Seven Ghana Cedis (GHC 247.00) from the victim's mobile wallet into his MTN mobile wallet.

Through exceptional work by the Police in Tema, suspect Dordzi Dzidefo has now been arrested.

“On November 1, 2021, suspect, Dordzi Dzidefo was arrested at his hideout at Kakasunanka No. 1 through a sustained intelligence-led operation.

“The suspect has been arraigned at the court and holistic investigations are ongoing to establish other crimes that he might have committed and his possible accomplices,” a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service has said today.

