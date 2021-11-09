Court order police to release Shatta Wale’s phones to him

Listen to article

The Accra Circuit Court has given a ruling directing the Prosecution for the case involving Shatta Wale to release the phones of the renowned dancehall artiste to him.

The controversial Ghanaian musician was arrested in October for faking a gunshot attack on the back of prophecy by Prophet Jesus Ahuofe that he would be shot dead on October 18.

Following his arrest, the police subsequently charged Shatta Wale for the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

Appearing before court today, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, the counsel of the musician, Lawyer Jerry Avenorgbo has succeeded in getting the court to release his phones to him.

With the argument of Lawyer Jerry Avenorgbo falling on good grounds, the court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Essandoh made the order that the phones should be released.

The trial judge said, “it is not the work of the defence to help the prosecution to do their case.”

The court said at this point, the accused is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

In the other case involving Samuel Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, it has been adjourned to December 7, 2021.