Tidal waves: Derrick Oduro calls for relocation

A former Deputy Minister for Defense, Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro has reiterated the need for persons living along the coast of Keta in the Volta Region to be relocated to save lives.

He said no matter the kind of sea defense that would be constructed at Keta, the people will still be affected due to the low-lying nature of the land.

Wondering why it will take the country several years to relocate the people, Major (rtd) Oduro suggested that government find a settlement, build houses and relocate the people.

“I think that this latest challenge should be a wake-up call for us to see if we can relocate them, this is another option. If they continue to say ancestral home, the high waves will one day kill you all for you to go and meet your ancestors under the sea,” he noted.

Speaking to Ekuorba Gyasi on Atinka Television’s ‘Ghana Nie’ program, the former Nkornza North Member of Parliament recalled the days he was taken to Keta as a military officer for an assignment.

According to him, he saw houses located very close to the sea as short as one kilometer.

“You could see some pillars in the sea showing that there were people staying there but their land had gradually been overtaken by the sea. We are even thinking of how the sea will not take some parts of the Ghanaian lands. Now when you look at the Ghana map, there is a change at the tip of the map, the coastal lines drawn at the tip of the map has changed because the sea is gradually taking over the land so we even need to redraw the Ghana Map,” he noted.

Major Oduro, just like many others who have suggested relocation of the residents of Keta and other areas affected by the waves say such a permanent solution would be more helpful curb future incidents.

However residents of the area have rejected the idea of relocation.