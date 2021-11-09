Police not the best to investigate 2020 election; let’s bring in ECOWAS – Mahama

Ex-Ghana president John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama wants an independent inquiry into the 2020 general elections insisting that he doubt the Ghana Police Service will do any proper investigations.

On the back of the constant allegation that last year’s general election was manipulated by the EC in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bossman Asare who is Deputy EC chair at a press conference last month called on the Ghana Police Service to look into the allegation.

“The Former President has said the EC thumb printed 1million ballots in favor of the president. This is untrue. This is a grave matter that undermines the credibility of our electoral process and should not be ignored. We call on him to provide evidence to support his claim. This is not a matter to be ignored and we call on the Ghana Police Service to investigate this,” Dr. Asare said at a press conference in October.

Reacting to the call for police investigation, Mr. John Dramani says he is all for it.

However, he notes that any investigation must be undertaken by an independent inquiry set up by ECOWAS.

“That is what I want, they said we should have an investigation, let’s have an investigation. But I don’t know if the police are the best to do that. I don’t know what the police are going to investigate.

“We want an independent inquiry or let’s go to ECOWAS. ECOWAS has an electoral body, let them come and investigate Ghana’s election of 2020. I will welcome it, I will testify. Under oath, I will swear an oath and testify. I won’t run away from the witness box,” Mr. Mahama said in an interview with Radio XYZ on Tuesday.

Mr John Dramani Mahama has today kicked start a two-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.

The tour is part of his nationwide tour to express appreciation to electorates for voting for him and the NDC in last year’s general election.