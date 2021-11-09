ModernGhana logo
09.11.2021

I don’t hate Jean Mensa, I only want EC to be the best in West Africa – Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former Ghana President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has stressed that his criticism of the Electoral Commission (NDC) and its chairperson is no indication of his hatred for them.

According to him, contrary to what many may think, he is only critical of the electoral body and its leader because he wants the outfit to become the best in the whole of West Africa.

“I don’t hate the electoral Commission or Jean Mensa. I want to make sure they are the number one Electoral Commission in the whole of West Africa because that is the perception of the EC,” Mr. Mahama told Radio XYZ on Tuesday morning.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC added, “When Afari Gyan and Charlotte Osei were there we have been the leading electoral commission. When I went to Liberia for election monitoring, after the first round there was confusion, ECOWAS sent a technical team led by Charlotte Osei to come and sort out the Liberian EC problems and she came and sorted it out.

“Everything that I say is to make them sit up, they must redeem themselves in 2024 so when I am pointing out their mistakes it is not that I hate them.”

Mr. John Dramani Mahama has today kicked start a two-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.

It is all part of his nationwide tour to express appreciation to electorates for voting for him and the NDC in last year’s general election.

