09.11.2021 Headlines

Ghana in a state of despair, economy in tatters – Mahama

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana is in a state of despair.

Mr Mahama said he discovered the hopelessness after touring 15 regions to thank Ghanaians for their votes in the 2020 election.

Speaking on Monday, 8 November 2021 ahead of his last tour which is scheduled to be in the Greater Accra region on Tuesday, 9 November 2021, Mr Mahama said covid has exposed the lies of the government.

In an interview on Accra-based TV XYZ, he said he observed during his tour across the country that: “we’re in a state of despair, people are sad, people have regretted because this is not what the government promised them.”

“Before the elections, they did a lot of things i.e. free water, free light, free this and they spent GHS11.9 billion of the covid funds from March to December and a lot went into convincing people. They gave small business loans via momo of about GHS2000 but today, we are all paying that back,” he stated.

According to the 2020 flagbearer of the main opposition NDC, the economy is in tatters.

He said: “Very soon the finance minister will be presenting the budget and you’ll realise the economy is in tatters. They said the economy was resilient and the vice president said if there was any external shock, for six months, Ghana will not need any external intervention. But within two weeks of covid, we went to IMF for money. What happened to that resilient economy?” he quizzed.

In his view, everything the government promised and said “were lies.”

The economy had no buffers and so within two weeks of a covid situation, lockdown, we were begging the IMF for money…so it shows there’s a certain culture of lying about things and all that to deceive Ghanaians and we can see that it has all unraveled and the truth is here for all to see,” he added.

----Classfmonline.com

