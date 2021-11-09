ModernGhana logo
There is no time to waste, let’s urgently find a permanent solution to Keta tidal waves - Ablakwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is advocating for a more scientific and permanent solution to the menace of tidal waves.

In the last 24 hours, the people of Ketu South, Anlo, and Keta constituencies have been lamenting after tidal waves displaced them from their various homes.

In a post on his Facebook page to share the pain of the victims of the tidal waves, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stressed that it is time to come up with a lasting solution.

“As we all mobilize support by extending shelter and relief items, we ought to recognize that the climate crisis gives us no further procrastination time.

“We must urgently carve out a creative, scientific and more permanent solution — it is not beyond us,” part of the statement on the Facebook page of the North Tongu MP reads.

Mr. Ablakwa adds that Ghana can learn from countries such as the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and others who have successfully conquered the oceans by pursuing a strategy of redirection and containment.

