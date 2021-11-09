Time has come to end bullying in schools – Education Minister

Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has described bullying of junior students in Senior High Schools (SHS) by their seniors, as a thing of the past and urged students to desist from such acts.

This follows the recent bullying of a first year student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, leading to his death.

Speaking at a Public Lecture held in Accra, on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education for socio-economic transformation on Monday, 8 November 2021, the Minister condemned the act of bullying of junior students in schools by seniors known locally as ‘Homo.’

Dr Adutwum noted that the “time has come for us to end this because homo is a thing of the past”.

The Minister therefore, advised the students to refrain from such acts by creating “a welcoming atmosphere for each other in school and not to become oppressors; the time has come for us to end this ".

He added that: “homo in schools is a relic of the past and it should not have space in this century; fresh students who go to school should be treated like brothers and sisters and if you are in Form Two or Three you should be his or her keeper.”

Meanwhile, the Konongo-Odumasi District Court on Monday, 8 November 2021, remanded five students of the Konongo Odumasi Senior High School, for seven days.

The students are standing trial for the murder of their colleague.

The minors are being kept at the Juaso juvenile detention centre.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects are form 2 students.

According to a statement issued by the police, signed by its Director-General, Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Kwesi Ofori, the suspects “went on a bullying spree on the night of Friday, 5 November 2021 after prep hours, leading to the attack on the now-deceased Samuna Larhan, aged 17”.

“The victim was rushed to the Konongo Odumase Government Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.”

The statement added that the “police is in contact with the family of the deceased and providing them with all the necessary support”.

The police said it is of the “firm conviction” that “bullying and other forms of punishment among students must be discouraged by all to guarantee the safety of students who are the future leaders of this country.”

The police, therefore, advised parents and guardians to “caution their children against engaging themselves in such unlawful conduct.”

—classfmonline.com