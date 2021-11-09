ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.11.2021 Social News

Tidal waves: We must carve out a creative, scientific and permanent solution – Ablakwa

Tidal waves: We must carve out a creative, scientific and permanent solution – Ablakwa
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has sympathised with the thousands of residents at Keta who lost their properties and have been rendered homeless as a result of Sunday’s tidal wave.

The affected communities include Kedzikope, Keta Central and Abutiakope.

While commiserating with the victims, the lawmaker called for an urgent creative solution to the problem.

He said if countries like The Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, Singapore amongst others have been able to combat tidal waves then Ghana can equally do same because “it is not beyond us”.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, 9 November 2021, Mr Ablakwa said: “My heart goes out to our compatriots who are victims of the latest round of tidal waves in the Ketu South, Anlo and Keta constituencies.

“As we all mobilize support by extending shelter and relief items, we ought to recognize that the climate crisis gives us no further procrastination time.

“We must urgently carve out a creative, scientific and more permanent solution — it is not beyond us.

“Other countries such as The Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Bahrain, China and Bangladesh have successfully “conquered” the oceans either by reclaiming land, pursuing a strategy of redirection and containment or maximizing economic potential.”

The affected residents were forced out of their homes and rendered homeless while others salvaged some of their belongings onto portions of the main road waiting for the water to recede.

The surge of tidal waves have been an annual occurrence in these areas.

—Classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Konongo SHS killing: Counselors move to advice students against bullying
09.11.2021 | Social News
Fake Mpohor kidnapping: MFWA disappointed in arrest, detention of journalist
09.11.2021 | Social News
Tidal Waves: BECE candidates at Fuveme devastated after collapsed their school
09.11.2021 | Social News
Gambaga: Palace elder, four assemblymen grabbed over vandalism at construction site
09.11.2021 | Social News
Ignore ‘fake’ census results on ethnicity, religion – Statistical Service
09.11.2021 | Social News
Widespread power outage hit parts of Ghana on Monday
09.11.2021 | Social News
National Disability Council Governing Board Inaugurated
09.11.2021 | Social News
NCCE urged to intensify education toward national peace and unity
09.11.2021 | Social News
Obuasi: Muslim Cleric joins 'Ken-Ken to Ken-Ken Parliament' to kick against LGBTQI+
09.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line