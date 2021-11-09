Tidal waves: We must carve out a creative, scientific and permanent solution – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has sympathised with the thousands of residents at Keta who lost their properties and have been rendered homeless as a result of Sunday’s tidal wave.

The affected communities include Kedzikope, Keta Central and Abutiakope.

While commiserating with the victims, the lawmaker called for an urgent creative solution to the problem.

He said if countries like The Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, Singapore amongst others have been able to combat tidal waves then Ghana can equally do same because “it is not beyond us”.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, 9 November 2021, Mr Ablakwa said: “My heart goes out to our compatriots who are victims of the latest round of tidal waves in the Ketu South, Anlo and Keta constituencies.

“As we all mobilize support by extending shelter and relief items, we ought to recognize that the climate crisis gives us no further procrastination time.

“We must urgently carve out a creative, scientific and more permanent solution — it is not beyond us.

“Other countries such as The Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Bahrain, China and Bangladesh have successfully “conquered” the oceans either by reclaiming land, pursuing a strategy of redirection and containment or maximizing economic potential.”

The affected residents were forced out of their homes and rendered homeless while others salvaged some of their belongings onto portions of the main road waiting for the water to recede.

The surge of tidal waves have been an annual occurrence in these areas.

