09.11.2021 Headlines

Medikal, Shatta Wale face court today

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, and his three accomplices are expected to reappear in court today, Tuesday, November 9.

Shatta Wale was arrested alongside three others last month for fabricating a story that he had been shot.

The four accused persons were remanded into prison custody for one week, after which the Accra Circuit Court granted Shatta Wale a self-recognizance bail, while the other three were granted bail to the tune of GH¢100,000 each on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, hiplife artiste, Samuel Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, is also expected to reappear in court on Tuesday to continue his trial following his alleged brandishing of a weapon in a video on social media.

Medikal was earlier remanded into prison custody by a circuit court judge in Accra for 5 days on October 22, 2021.

He was later granted bail to the tune of GH¢100,000 with one surety

Medikal, who is facing the charge of displaying of arms and ammunition has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

—citinewsroom

