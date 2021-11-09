ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.11.2021 Headlines

Mahama tours Accra today

Mahama tours Accra today
Listen to article

Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to begin his Thank You tour of the Greater Accra Region today, Tuesday, November 9.

He has visited the Volta, Oti, Eastern, Western and Western-North regions among others, as part of his campaign to express gratitude to the electorate for the numbers the party had in the 7 December 2020 general elections.

While in the region, Mr Mahama would be meeting with supporters of the party.

The former President is expected to have series of meetings with some local chiefs, opinion leaders, the leadership of the Christian faith and Zongo chiefs among others.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Medikal, Shatta Wale face court today
09.11.2021 | Headlines
Gov’t behind police pursuit of Madina MP to divert attention from created mess – Afriyie Ankrah
09.11.2021 | Headlines
Mahama kicks off 2-day tour of Greater Accra Region today
09.11.2021 | Headlines
Tidal waves: Declare state of emergency along the coast of Volta — Dzifa Gomashie
09.11.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo’s promise to protect public purse ‘now an illusion’ – Says Catholic Bishops
08.11.2021 | Headlines
A/R: Police gun down three suspected robbers at Buokrom Estate; one arrested
08.11.2021 | Headlines
Include payment of our locked-up money in 2022 budget – Menzgold customers beg Akufo-Addo
08.11.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia inaugurates new Veterans Administration of Ghana Board
08.11.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo fly to swearing in of Cape Verde President-elect
08.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line