Mahama tours Accra today

Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to begin his Thank You tour of the Greater Accra Region today, Tuesday, November 9.

He has visited the Volta, Oti, Eastern, Western and Western-North regions among others, as part of his campaign to express gratitude to the electorate for the numbers the party had in the 7 December 2020 general elections.

While in the region, Mr Mahama would be meeting with supporters of the party.

The former President is expected to have series of meetings with some local chiefs, opinion leaders, the leadership of the Christian faith and Zongo chiefs among others.

