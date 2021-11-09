Gambaga: Palace elder, four assemblymen grabbed over vandalism at construction site

A sub-chief and four assemblymen at Gambaga in the North East Region were on last Saturday arrested after irate youth allegedly incited by the community elders vandalized construction site belonging to a private developer, one Ziblim Fataw over alleged encroachment.

Sources at the Gambaga Palace indicate that the land under contention was leased to the government through the East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly to put up developmental projects for the benefit of the municipality.

Palace communications claimed the chief of Gambaga, Yahaya Wuni earlier ordered the private developer to halt work on the disputed piece of land.

The developer however defied the orders and continued developing on the land.

The issue was then taken to the Nayiri, Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area for a peaceful resolution where the Nayiri also directed the developer to vacate the site as the place was earmarked for government projects.

The private developer, Ziblim Fataw however took the matter to court.

But the court ruled against him according to the assembly members of Gambaga. The developer was said to have abandoned the site over a year, only to reappear at the site to start clearing the land for construction works to begin in October which angered the youth.

At a press conference on Sunday, November 7th, 2021 at the forecourt of theCheief’s palace, an elder of the palace, Kpanadaana Daniel Bukari Aloriwe spoke to expressed the chief’s displeasure to the media.

“This disrespect to the chief and the entire Gambaga community is also as a result of the fact that the district police command which should have been an intermediary to amicably help solve this problem is in support of the encroacher”.

Further infuriated by the arrest, the Gambaga people declared that they would not work with the District Commander of the East Mamprusi district, accusing him of taking sides with the developer.

They criticized the commander for saying that “Gambaga will turn to Bawku” if the youth dared to destroy the property of the developer. That statement has been interpreted by the residents as calling for war in the Gambaga town by the police officer.

“For this unprofessional statement and many of his actions, unprofessionally, the town says enough of his service and we can’t work with him. We cannot dictate the pace of his service but then he’s not helping us. He’s not keeping peace but rather inflaming passion and inciting the public to violence”, Daniel Bukari Aloriwe, the sub-chief said.

The youth who were clad in red arm bands declared that they are no longer ready to work with the East Mamprusi Municipal police commander, DSP Adjei Brobbey.

But when contacted, the police commander, DSP Adjei Brobbey refused to comment on the alleged war mongering comment attributed to him. He said the arrest was based on instructions from his Regional Police Commander.

“It was the IGP who brought me here. If they can’t work with me they should report me to the IGP. If they’re doing something contrary to the law and I’m taking them on and they’re saying that they can’t work with me, fine. That one, the power lies in the Inspector General of Police and whatever decision that he takes on me, I’m ready to take it”, DSP Adjei Brobbey said.

The arrested persons have since been granted bail while the developer fled the Gambaga town.

Citi News’ attempts to reach him however were unsuccessful.

