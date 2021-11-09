ModernGhana logo
Ignore ‘fake’ census results on ethnicity, religion – Statistical Service

Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) wants Ghanaians to disregard a purported census result giving a breakdown on ethnic and religious affiliation in Ghana.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim on Citi TV’s Point of View said the results were fake.

He said the Service will soon release authentic results on ethnicity and religion.

“Let me be categorical about it; the Ghana Statistical Service disassociates itself from this social media story on ethnic and religious breakdown. This is what we will do in the coming weeks. As I indicated, our volume 3 C will look at population by background characteristics, and among the background characteristics will be issues of religious and ethnic affiliation.”

The Service released provisional data on Ghana's 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Per the information, Ghana's current population stood at 30.8 million.

The data also showed that 50.7 % of the population were now women, with the remaining 49.3 % being men.

It said Ghana’s population had increased by 6.1 million from the 24.7 million recorded in 2010, adding that Ghana's population is expected to double within 33 years, with an estimated population of over 50 million by 2050.

The Ahafo Region was the least populous region, taking the place of the Upper West which had been the least populous in all the previous post-independence censuses. The Savannah and North East Regions are the second and third least populous regions respectively.

—Citinews

