ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.11.2021 Social News

Widespread power outage hit parts of Ghana on Monday

Widespread power outage hit parts of Ghana on Monday
Listen to article

Some parts of the country were thrown into darkness following an unexpected power outage on Monday night.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

In the Greater Accra Region, many areas including Dansoman, Nima, Teshie reported of the outage.

In the Northern Region, there was a total blackout from around 9pm on Monday until about 4.30am when power was restored only to go off again a few minutes later.

The 12 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Bono Region also experienced the blackout, forcing many residents to spend the night in darkness.

Some affected persons who spoke to Citi News said, “the light went off around 7.30pm and we thought it was a normal outage so we could wait but after waiting for several hours the light did not come back.”

Another also said “there is total darkness in the municipality and the situation has remains for hours.”

Some parts of the Western Region including the capital, Takoradi, also experienced the outage.

—citinews

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
There is no time to waste, let’s urgently find a permanent solution to Keta tidal waves - Ablakwa
09.11.2021 | Social News
Tidal waves: We must carve out a creative, scientific and permanent solution – Ablakwa
09.11.2021 | Social News
Konongo SHS killing: Counselors move to advice students against bullying
09.11.2021 | Social News
Fake Mpohor kidnapping: MFWA disappointed in arrest, detention of journalist
09.11.2021 | Social News
Tidal Waves: BECE candidates at Fuveme devastated after collapsed their school
09.11.2021 | Social News
Gambaga: Palace elder, four assemblymen grabbed over vandalism at construction site
09.11.2021 | Social News
Ignore ‘fake’ census results on ethnicity, religion – Statistical Service
09.11.2021 | Social News
National Disability Council Governing Board Inaugurated
09.11.2021 | Social News
NCCE urged to intensify education toward national peace and unity
09.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line