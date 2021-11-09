Obuasi: Muslim Cleric joins 'Ken-Ken to Ken-Ken Parliament' to kick against LGBTQI+

Listen to article

The Chief Imam of Wangara Mosque in Obuasi, Alhaji Yahaya Cessey has joined a Muslim Youth group calling itself 'Ken-ken to Ken- Ken Parliament' to kick against the activities of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, Queer and Intersex, (LGBTQI+) in the country.

Speaking at a colorful ceremony to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad known as Mawlid, Alhaji Cessey called on well-meaning Ghanaians to speak against LGBTQI since their activities is against the religious and moral fibre of the Ghanaians society.

Likened the situation to Biblical Sodom and Gomorrah, the Muslim Cleric said, "I would want people to cast their minds back to an incident in the Bible where God destroyed a people because of same-sex relationships. This calamity might befall any society that accepts LGBTQI".

Reflecting on the birth of Prophet Mohammed, Alhaji Yahaya said the Qur'an had described Prophet Muhammad as the noblest and pious human being sent as a blessing to the world hence Muslims all over the world should emulate his lifestyle.

Again, he advised parents to prioritize the education of their children . He said secular education is key to building the human capacity of Muslim Youth. He cautioned the youth against crime and all forms of violence by indicating that Islam stands for peace.

Massawudu Tahiru, Chairman of the 'Ken-Ken to Ken- Ken Parliament', organizers of the program said the group in its 10 years of existence has contributed to promoting the interest of the Muslim youth. He noted that the group has so far led the construction of Mosques at the Obuasi Government Hospital and, the Obuasi Senior High and Technical School as well as organising the youth to clean their communities.

He stresses that the time has come for Muslim Youth especially in the Zongo Communities to pursue education to the highest level. "Hitherto, most Zongo children had little interest in secular education but with groups like ours springing up, the dynamics are changing now".

He also added his voice to calls for Parliamentarians to vote massively for the anti-LGBTQI bill which has been laid before Parliament.

He indicated there should be no room for such "dastardly acts" to be legalized in Ghana.

It would be recalled that in August 2021, eight Parliamentarians jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ activities in the country. The proponents also want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be forbidden in the country.