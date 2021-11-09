Fifteen beneficiaries of MTN Ghana Foundation scholarship graduates from UDS

Fifteen beneficiaries of MTN Ghana Foundation scholarship have graduated from the University for Development Studies (UDS), Dungu campus at Tamale in the Northern Region.

The graduation ceremony was held on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at the multipurpose auditorium of the Northern prestigious institution.

The fifteen brilliant but needy students were awarded a scholarship by the telecommunication company to pursue various courses at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale.

The MTN Ghana Foundation scholarship caters for tuition fees, hostel fees, stipends amongst others covered under the scholarship scheme.

Some beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme graduated with first-class honours at the school's 22nd congregation ceremony.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Amina Moro in an interview with this reporter, thanked MTN Ghana for financing her tertiary education.

She indicated that ad it not being the intervention of the scholarship, she would have dropped out from school due to lack of finance.

She revealed that one of her lecturer's introduced her to MTN Ghana Foundation where she secured a full scholarship.

Incharge of scholarship at MTN Ghana Foundation, Mr. George Kyei Frimpong, told newsmen at the 22nd congregation ceremony at the University for Development Studies (UDS) that 300 brilliant but needy students have benefited from the scholarship scheme.

He noted that GHS1.2 million is spent yearly on the scholarship scheme since its inception in 2018.

According to him, the scholarship was incorporated during the 20th anniversary of the company to assist brilliant but needy students as part of its corporate social responsibility.

A total number of 7, 293 graduated from the University for Development Studies (UDS) this year. Out of this number, 154 are postgraduates with 19 PhDs in various disciplines.