Asafohene plants monumental tree of unity at Brofoyedu

On day two of his historic tour of towns and communities in the Akwamu Divisional Council (Asafo Ahenfie), Asafohene, Akyamfoɔ Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu has on Friday, 5th November, 2021 planted a monumental tree of unity at Brofoyedu in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The move by the Otumfoɔ Akwamuhene comes in the wake of a time where rivalry and strives were very rife among the various family divisions of the town.

With the tree firmly rooted at the foyer grounds of the Brofoyedu Police Station, Akyamfoɔ Asafo Boakye placed a charge on heads of the families to oversee its unhindered growth; in commemoration of his official visit to the town.

Speaking at a ceremony held in his honour, Akyamfoɔ Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu stressed the need for peace and tranquility to prevail in the town, without which in his words there can be no development.

He moreover in allusion to an assertion by Christ Jesus in John 14:6 that, “He is the way and the truth…” charged the indigenes to prioritize honesty in their dealings.

The Asafohene could not fathom why majority of Ghana’s population despite claims of being Christians act in ways that are in exact contradiction of the trait of Christ, of whom they profess.

In his words, most disputes in our societies arise from dishonesty on the part of some litigating parties. This, he explained is hinged on such parties’ claim to properties that do not in any way belong to them.

APPEAL TO STAKEHOLDERS

Akyamfoɔ Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu on the back of distress calls from residents and natives at the function rallied the support of the general public to proffer their help in the refurbishment and expansion of the Brofoyedu L/A Basic School, which at the time of this writing was in a very debilitating state.

In addition, he appealed to the relevant state authorities and stakeholders to help construct the Brofoyedu inland roads, which is also in a poor state.