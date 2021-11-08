ModernGhana logo
08.11.2021 Headlines

A/R: Police gun down three suspected robbers at Buokrom Estate; one arrested

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested one suspected robber and killed three others after undertaking an intelligence-led operation to counter a planned robbery attack.

The operation took place last Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the police received information that an attack was being planned on a businessman at Buokrom Estate.

Subsequently, the Regional Police Anti-robbery Taskforce personnel mounted a search and screening operation of all vehicles entering the estate.

During the search, the four suspects who were in a car attempted to fire at the personnel who were undertaking the operation.

The personnel fired back injuring three of the men who later died from the gunshot wounds at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, one other suspect connected to the planned robbery was arrested and is now assisting the police with investigations.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service today, last week’s operation led to the recovery of a pump-action gun, one revolver pistol, one locally manufactured pistol, one dagger, two black hoods, two pairs of scissors, and a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis from the vehicle of the suspects.

