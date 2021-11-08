Headteacher dragged to court over defilement of student at Dansoman

A headteacher who was asked to assist a 15-year-old final year Junior High Student with extra classes ended up defiling her allegedly has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

George Agyekum, after allegedly defiling the victim, gave her some capsules to swallow and insert so that she would not get pregnant.

Agyekum, age 44, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.

The court, presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, admitted Agyekum to bail in the sum of GHC80,000 with three sureties, two of the sureties are to be justified with landed property worth GHC50,000.

The Court ordered prosecution to file its witness statements and adjourned the matter to November 23.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant was a trader residing at Shaibu, near Dansoman with the victim, her daughter.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said Agyekum was a headteacher in a school name withheld at Dansoman.

The prosecution said the victim's father asked Agyekum to organize extra classes for the victim in preparation towards her final examinations.

It said on September 6, this year, in the evening, Agyekum told the victim that her (victim) father asked him to assist her with lessons.

The prosecution said Agyekum then lured the victim into his room and allegedly had sexual intercourse with her.

It said after the act, Agyekum gave the victim GHC50.00 to buy whatever she wanted.

The prosecution said on September 7, this year, Agyekum gave the victim some capsules to insert and swallow not to get pregnant.

It said the victim, after taking the medicines refused to do as instructed by Agyekum.

The prosecution said the victim approached a “good Samaritan” and narrated her ordeal to her and the said, “good Samaritan” informed the complainant.

It said on September 17, this year, the complainant reported the incident to the Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service at Dansoman and Agyekum was arrested.

The prosecution said later, Police issued a medical form to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

