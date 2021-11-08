ModernGhana logo
08.11.2021 Social News

Bawumia's family thank Akufo-Addo for attending Hajia Mariama's funeral

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The family of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Monday called on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, Accra, to express their appreciation for his presence at the final funeral rites of Madam Hajia Mariama, mother of the Vice President.

The delegation was led by Mba Tarana John Gumah, senior elder of the overlord of Mamprugu Traditional area.

The family relayed to the President the gratitude of the overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional area, Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Sheriga, for making time to join the Veeps family to give Hajia Mariama Bawumia a befitting funeral.

“Your presence made the funeral unique. It showed that you have great concern and committed to Mamprugu and to the Vice President.

"When Mamprugu was mourning, you found it necessary to come and mourn with us," Mba Gumah said.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo said the late Hajia Mariama was more like a mother to him as well, and he saw it a duty to see that she was seen off in a befitting manner.

“The lady was a mother to all of us. She treated me impeccably. The few times I got to know her in the later stage of our lives and her treatment of me, I cannot complain at all...so it was important for me also to express my appreciation on the way she was to me and her son with whom I have been working in close quarters these past five years.

“We are happy that things were done well,” he said.

The late Hajia Bawumia died on September 13, 2021, in Accra, at the age of 81.

She was buried on September 14, 2021 at Walewale, in accordance with Islamic customs.

GNA

