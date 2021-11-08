UW/R: Rotary Club of Wa, Reach Out Africa hold free health screening for Jagluu residents

Reach Out African, a Non-governmental organization based in Kumasi and Accra in collaboration with Rotary Club of Wa has held free health screening for residents of the Jagluu Electoral Area in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.

The two philanthropic organizations saw the need to give back to society especially in the area of health care as an engine of humanity and economic development. The choice of Jagluu Electoral Area stands from the backdrop giving the increasing challenge of access to quality health care among rural communities including those in the Wa West District, where Jagluu electoral area is not an exception.

The combined team of experts from Rotary Club of Wa and Reach Out Africa comprising clinical psychologists, Doctor of Pharmacist, dispensary assistants, medical doctors, behaviour change specialists, professional counselors, nurses and midwives as well as WASH specialists took part in the free health screening. Area of focus for the health screening was; BP and weight (obesity), hepatitis B and C, RBs and FBs, Breast Cancer, Malnutrition, Eye condition, skin infection and Malaria. Remarkably, the screening exercise which benefited close to 1000 people from fringe communities within and around the Jagluu electoral area was beneficial. Women, children, the physically challenged, the aged were all beneficiaries of the free screening exercise.

The President of Reach Out Africa Madam Monique Ohenewaah Nkrumah, in her speech, indicated the purpose of establishing the organization is to get close to the poor and needy in our various localities and across the African continent.

She added that the organization was established two years ago by some vibrate youth pulling resources and ideas together to support needy people.

She noted their outfit has been undertaking self-initiative to help vulnerable communities address their felt needs and they will continue to support vulnerable communities to influence a positive course, wellness and prosperity.

The President of Reach Out Africa further used the opportunity to admonish political leadership, successful sons and daughters from the Upper West Region to join hands together to support vulnerable people and communities to improve their dignity and increase access to basic social services and general wellness.

The leader of the Medical team Dr. Aaron Babu, a Doctor of Pharmacy and native from Jirapa in the Upper West Region who was excited with the level of community volunteerism to participate in the medical screening emphasis the importance of this medical Screening.

He noted that most of the communities have no health facilities and access to quality health care is short-chained, especially during the rainy seasons where roads or rivers cut off some communities. The toil of residents in such Communities is becoming a major issue with most of them struggling with health-related issues.

He stressed that having such free screening health brings health care delivery to disadvantaged communities and communications that could have resulted from possibly protracted conditions will be averted.

Dr. Aaron Babu used this platform to appeal to his colleagues' Doctors elsewhere to see the need to come home and support despite the poor working conditions in the Upper West Region. He was full of lamentation on why some Doctors refused to accept posting to the region particularly the natives who schooled in the region and later became Doctors. He was quick to call for a favourable working environment to attract more Doctors to the Upper West Region.

Speaking on behalf of Rotary Club of Wa President; Membership Director Rotarian Alhassan Inusah Agambire who is well noticed and appreciated in the Upper West Region including some past philanthropic gestures in the Jagluu Electoral Area (donations of sandals to Jagluu school) made a passionate call to Local NGOs, Professionals, Businesses and Private Citizens within the Upper West Region to join the Rotary Club of Wa to impact more on the needy people and communities in the region. He added as part of the disease prevention initiative of Rotary, the club decided to partner with Reach Out Africa to conduct the free health screening. This he said is in fulfillment of the Rotary 7 Focus Area (Disease Prevention and Treatment).

The Jagluu Electoral area Assemblymember Moses Baapile on behalf of the Chiefs and people was thankful for the Reach Out Africa and Rotary Club of Wa overwhelming kind gesture. Just as Olive Twist, he also appeals for more support from benevolent associations and Philanthropists to come to their Aid. Hon. Moses Baapile expressed concern about the lack of a health facility in the Electoral Area thereby compelling residents to track several kilometers to the District capital (Wecheu) or Gurungu to seek healthcare. He said pregnant women's ordeal, especially night labour is a horrible experience; as a result the electoral area often records some death that could have been prevented if health care is at their doorsteps. He used the opportunity to appeal for health facilities from Government, NGOs and any entity that so desire to salvage their situation.

Reach Out Africa and Rotary Club of Wa after a successful medical screening also donated some items to the Primary and JHS School Children. The items include school sandals, exercise books, clothes, pencils and pens as well as other related school materials.