Celebrating success: Zuuri Millicent bagged Mphil in Environment and Resource Management

Listen to article

She is a distinguished personality, celebrated mother, a woman of substance, an excellent motivator, and an educationist with close to two decades of teaching. Millicent Zuuri (Mrs) who is an educationist, business entrepreneur and changemaker has attained high feet in her quest to acquire more academic accolades.

She has been part of the University for Development Studies (UDS)- Tamale, 2021 graduation class as she bagged a degree in Master of Philosophy Environment and Resource Management. Her graduation did not just come through luck, rather her unrelenting efforts coupled with commitment and technical guidance for Rev. Dr. Afred Kpienta a senior lecture at the Department of Environment and Resource Studies of the then University of Development Studies- Wa Campus (now SDD- UBIDS).

Millicent Zurri (Mrs) had been a committed professional who despite her busy schedule had conducted her dissertation on Fire Risk Communication, with the Wa Municipality as a case study. The increase in fire occurrences in Ghana that become more pronounced has made her study in this area. This topic after the final assessment indeed suggests its relevance to contemporary times.

As a top-notch educationist; Millicent acquired a teacher certificate 'A' in the year 2001 from NJ Ahmadiyya Training College, Wa and in 2009 she graduated from the University of Development Studies- Tamale with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Development Studies (BA. IDS).

Millicent Zuuri (Mrs) is hailed from the Nadowli/ Kaleo District of the Upper West Region and had been working with the Ghana Education Service in Wa, for close to two-decade and currently the headmistress of Charia R/C Primary School- B, Wa.

She is a seasoned GNAT and GNATLAS member haven serve in some capacity including national council member of GNAT between 2017 to 2021; Upper West Regional Coordinator of GNATLAS, Wa, and others.

She is a proud academician and very much delighted to be part of the UDS 22nd Graduation ceremony which was held in the Central Administration of the University. Social media platforms including WhatsApp pages were full of congratulatory messages.

Tahiru Lukman CEO of Ideapath Consult who is a coursemate to Millicent Zuuri had this to say ''the picture and the smile that made my day, thanks to big sister, congratulations, you won the battle''

Mr. Samuel Agonga a PhD candidate who was also a course made to Millicent Zuuri added ‘‘Congratulations you deserve it. Hard work pays’’

Mr. Peter an entrepreneur and also a coursemate wrote ''congratulations on the occasion of your graduation. Good job''

Speaking to family and friends; Millicent Zuuri noted, nothing is impossible and so striving as a mother with so much pressure and being able to graduate is an indication that, with courage and determination all persons can achieve their dreams.

She particularly used a short dinner day with family and friends to thank her Husband who is a business entrepreneur for helping her live a dream life. I tell young girls ‘marry a man who will be a father and she will wipe your tears always. Am blessed! She further eulogizes Rev. Dr. Alfred Kpienta who did not only supervise her work; rather was the reason for today's graduation because he was a father.

She was full of Praise to Dr. Abdul Kadiri Yahaya, a senior lecture and head of Department Environment and resource Studies and all the teaching and non- teaching staff in the department for their unflinching support. She thanks all her coursemates for being like a family.

Interesting it does not look like Auntie Milli as she is affectionately called will want to stop from here. We may shortly be celebrating another accolade.

Congratulations!

More Wins; More Success!

Tahiru Lukman

Author

Tel: 0209154057

Email: [email protected]