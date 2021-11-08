Nadowli youth holds special volleyball festival

Listen to article

The Nadowli town, the capital of the Nadowli, Kaleo District in the Upper West Region on Sunday, 7th November, 2021, witnessed one of the best organized and patronized sport events in recent times as hundreds of people filled up the chord to entertain themselves.

The euphoria of the event is the one that was described as unique in the area.

The main encounter was between the “Legends” consisting of old veteran volleyball players and a very youthful side popularly called the “The Nadowli Spring Fingers”.

Speaking to the coach, Mr. Moses Sombobo, of the Spring Fingers, which is now the most recognized team in the Upper West Region, he indicated that the festival is done occasionally to sustain the interest of the youth in sports.

He added that it also helps many a youth to stay away from social vices since the devil finds work for the idle man.

The coach also revealed that the festival was sponsored by “The Legends” which he believes would serve as a preparatory match for the Spring Fingers as they prepare for an Inter-district volleyball galla being sponsored by Azumah Resources Limited as part of its social responsibility to the area.

Azumah Resources Limited is a prospecting mining company in the Nadowli, Kaleo District and occasionally sponsors such events to keep the youth united.

This year’s inter-district volleyball galla comes off on the 27th of November, 2021.

A total of eight teams are expected to partake in the pending competition but the coach of Spring Fingers, Mr. Moses Sombobo is optimistic that his side will be victorious. Many other preparatory matches are to be played in Wa, Lawra and Nandom before the galla.

It is apparent that the youth of Nadowli have so much interest in the now famous Spring Fingers for which reason the support base of the team keep increasing. The numbers that attended volleyball festival is perhaps a manifestation of the level of support for the team.

Nadowli is far becoming the hub of volley ball talents and sports pundits, investors and sponsors must direct their attention to the area.

At the end of the game, Spring Fingers became victorious beating the Legends 4:1