08.11.2021 Education

Put pressure on gov’t to improve condition of service of teachers – NAGRAT to organised labour

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is calling on organised labour to pile pressure on government to improve the conditions of service of Ghanaian workers, particularly teachers.

It comes amid the threats of an impending strike should government fail to give teachers an increase in their salaries.

NAGRAT calls on the government to reconvene an emergency public joint service negotiation committee to review the salaries of the Ghanaian worker and for that matter the Ghanaian teacher.

“We wish to emphatically state that we can no longer survive the economic malice with the salary levels of the Ghanaian teacher,” Jacob Anaaba who is the vice president of NAGRAT told journalists at a press conference in Accra on Monday.

He added, “We also call on the leadership of organised labour to immediately take steps to put pressure on the government to take a decision to improve the well-being of the Ghanaian worker.”

The leadership of NAGRAT has informed all members in the various regions to be on standby.

It notes that if government fails to take action on their demand, it will direct members to embark on a series of actions to drum home their grievances as loud as they can.

