ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.11.2021 Education

Kwasi Kwarteng admits Education Ministry failed in engaging stakeholders before banning corporal punishment in SHS

Kwasi Kwarteng admits Education Ministry failed in engaging stakeholders before banning corporal punishment in SHS
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ministry of Education (MOE), Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted the Ministry erred in excluding some key stakeholders in the rolling out of some policies which would transform the educational sector in the country.

He admitted that students and teachers were not properly engaged in the roll out of the Code of Conduct which included the banning of corporal punishment.

The move by the Ministry has peeved majority of teachers in the second cycle schools who look on whiles students indulge in all manner of indiscipline.

Mr. Kwarteng was of the view that the level of indiscipline in second cycle schools especially, was a challenge the nation had to come together to address.

“I will concede and make some level of admissions here that we all as a nation, including the general Education Sector at some point did not lived to fact and the reason am saying this is that we have a code of ethics. Today the code of ethics says corporal punishment and the rest need to be banned.
“The teacher then says if we must not beat the child then let everything go bad, whether the child will plait his or her hair, or wear ear rings or put a knife on himself, they won’t care. That is where I see that we all, at some point, could have done more.
“We should have engaged all stakeholders including the students and the teachers extensively on the code of conduct for everyone to see that this is the expectations role that I have to play but if it happens that one feels we are giving the child more power or giving the teacher more power, it creates some level of disparity,” he stated.

This is why, according to him, teachers would look unconcern when the students were going wayward.

The MoE PRO told Nana Yyaa Brefo of Angel Anopa Bofo) on Angel Television that “so we have a concern that we all have to address, we have a challenge that we all have to address.”

He however added that it is the more reason that the Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum has thought of the introduction of Deans of Discipline.

“Their mandate would be to instill and maintain that level of discipline in every school, from the Secondary level to the Tertiary levels…we shouldn’t hear it again that someone went to school to learn but was stabbed,” he emphasised.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
Time has come to end bullying in schools – Education Minister
09.11.2021 | Education
Fifteen beneficiaries of MTN Ghana Foundation scholarship graduates from UDS with first class
09.11.2021 | Education
Put pressure on gov’t to improve condition of service of teachers – NAGRAT to organised labour
08.11.2021 | Education
NUGS commends Alumni for support towards office renovation
09.11.2021 | Education
Konongo SHS murder: Education Ministry to introduce deans of discipline in SHS
09.11.2021 | Education
TVET must progress to PhD in Engineering - Scientist
06.11.2021 | Education
21 teachers from France coming to help the teaching of French language — Deputy Minister
06.11.2021 | Education
2021 WASSCE: 55% of papers leaked – Eduwatch
05.11.2021 | Education
WAEC requests further details from EduWatch claims of exam leaks in 2021 WASSCE
05.11.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line