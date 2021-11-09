Kwasi Kwarteng admits Education Ministry failed in engaging stakeholders before banning corporal punishment in SHS

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ministry of Education (MOE), Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted the Ministry erred in excluding some key stakeholders in the rolling out of some policies which would transform the educational sector in the country.

He admitted that students and teachers were not properly engaged in the roll out of the Code of Conduct which included the banning of corporal punishment.

The move by the Ministry has peeved majority of teachers in the second cycle schools who look on whiles students indulge in all manner of indiscipline.

Mr. Kwarteng was of the view that the level of indiscipline in second cycle schools especially, was a challenge the nation had to come together to address.

“I will concede and make some level of admissions here that we all as a nation, including the general Education Sector at some point did not lived to fact and the reason am saying this is that we have a code of ethics. Today the code of ethics says corporal punishment and the rest need to be banned.

“The teacher then says if we must not beat the child then let everything go bad, whether the child will plait his or her hair, or wear ear rings or put a knife on himself, they won’t care. That is where I see that we all, at some point, could have done more.

“We should have engaged all stakeholders including the students and the teachers extensively on the code of conduct for everyone to see that this is the expectations role that I have to play but if it happens that one feels we are giving the child more power or giving the teacher more power, it creates some level of disparity,” he stated.

This is why, according to him, teachers would look unconcern when the students were going wayward.

The MoE PRO told Nana Yyaa Brefo of Angel Anopa Bofo) on Angel Television that “so we have a concern that we all have to address, we have a challenge that we all have to address.”

He however added that it is the more reason that the Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum has thought of the introduction of Deans of Discipline.

“Their mandate would be to instill and maintain that level of discipline in every school, from the Secondary level to the Tertiary levels…we shouldn’t hear it again that someone went to school to learn but was stabbed,” he emphasised.