President Nana Akufo Addo has left Ghana for Praia, Capital of Cape Verde, to attend the swearing in ceremony of H.E Jose Maria Neves, President-elect of Cape Verde.

He is attending the event in his capacity as chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) TV3’s Presidential correspondent Nana Adua reported.

The President will return tomorrow, Tuesday November 9.

In accordance with the constitutional requirement, the Vice President will act as President until he returns.

—3news