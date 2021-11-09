Tidal waves: 1,027 severely affected in Ketu South — MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South constituency, Maxwell Lugudor

Listen to article

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South constituency, Maxwell Lugudor says a total of 1,027 residents in his constituency have been severely affected by the tidal waves that occurred over the weekend.

He noted that houses have been washed away and properties destroyed.

The MCE added that towns like Tsalakope, Agavedzi, Amuchinu and Adina were severely affected.

“The water is all over their houses, their kitchen everything. The water is stuck in all the rooms. We had to call the Fire Service to come and pump the water to the lagoon site. For those using electrical gadgets, most of their things are destroyed,” he noted.

He said most of the affected persons are mainly fishermen and mongers as well as hairdressers and carpenters who live along the coast.

Hon. Lukudor speaking on Joy Prime television on Monday said stated, “It’s been happening, so there’s a proposed site that we want to move them to this morning. Because we don’t know, anything can happen again. If you go there and you see the sea level, the sea level is so high. It’s possible anything can happen so we’ve decided with the Assembly Members we will be going there to evacuate them”.

He continued, “Yesterday we moved some of them into some churches who are willing to receive them, so we’ll do everything possible this morning to evacuate them cos it’s very dangerous.”

The MCE appealed for support from Non-Governmental Organizations, private companies, individuals and religious organisations to come to the aid of the victims.