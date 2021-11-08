Lands Minister accused of illegal annexation of land at Cantonment

Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor

Security outfit, Corporate Protection Security (CPS) has fingered Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor of working with notorious land guards to illegally annex land at Cantonment in the Greater Accra Region.

This is contained in a press release from CPS where it has disclosed that land it has been protecting for a client in the last five years at a location opposite Hotel Midindi and close to the embassy of the United State of American in cantonments is now under threat of illegal annexation.

According to the security firm, assigned guards on the land on October 26, 2021, called to inform their superiors of the presence of some policemen on the land in the company of a notorious land guard by the name Clement Dzato.

The policemen and Dzato without showing any documents directed the guards of CPS to vacate their post, claiming that they had been sent by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

On the back of the argument that ensued between the CEO of CPS and Dzato over a phone call, he left with his guards but later returned in the night [around 8:00 pm] with his land-guards heavily protected by a police patrol team, insisting that they had been sent by the Minister, Mr. Abu Jinapor to claim ownership of the land.

Appalled by the incident, Corporate Protection Security is calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call the Minister to order.

“We, therefore, call on Mr. President to call his men to order and play fairly without abusing the powers he has given to them.

“It is high time people are called to accountability and the ordinary citizen allowed to enjoy the freedoms and liberties guaranteed in our constitution,” part of a press release from CPS signed by Managing Director Jeffrey Tetteh has said.

Read the full press release below: