Konongo SHS murder: Education Ministry to introduce deans of discipline in SHS

The Ministry of Education would soon be introducing Deans of Discipline in second cycle institutions across Ghana.

The Deans of Discipline would be teachers who would be feared by the students yet are lovely and caring, patient and trained how to know how to talk to the students.

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng who disclosed this noted that the Deans of Discipline would be elected by their own teaching colleagues.

“There is no way you will exhume educational transformation without experiencing back elements of discipline because if the children we are training have no codes of conduct the training would bounce back.

“We will refer all such issues to them (Deans of Discipline), and every training that has been given them by the Ghana Education Service with regards to discipline would be important,” He mentioned during an interview with Nana Yaa Brefo of Angel Anopa Bofo) on Angel television Monday.

The rolling out of the Deans of Discipline policy by the Ministry follows the numerous recorded acts and complaints of indiscipline in second cycle schools.

Teachers blame the situation on government decision to ban the canning of recalcitrant students in schools.

According to them, the students going wayward and pompous since their teachers cannot prefer punishment on rogue students.

A typical case is the five Konongo Odumase Senior High School students who were arrested for allegedly stabbing a Form One student leading to his death.

They were arraigned before the court on Monday, November 8.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the suspects, who are Form Two students of the said school, went on a bullying spree on the night of Friday, November 5, after prep hours leading to the attack on the deceased, Samuna Larhan.

The deceased, aged 17 was rushed to the Konongo Odumase Government Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.