ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.11.2021 Headlines

Journalist granted GH¢50,000 bail over fake kidnap publication

Paa Kwesi SimpsonPaa Kwesi Simpson
Listen to article

A journalist with Connect FM in the Western Region, Paa Kwesi Simpson, has been granted bail by a High Court in Sekondi, to the tune of GH¢50,000.

He was arrested in connection with an alleged fake kidnapping incident at Mpohor in the Western Region.

The bail conditions came with two sureties; one being a resident of Sekondi-Takoradi.

Mr. Simpson, who is the host of the morning show on Connect FM, was earlier remanded into police custody for two weeks together with one other person, Stephen Kumi.

The two pleaded not guilty to charges of publication of false news with the intent of causing fear and alarm to the public contrary to the Public Order Act, and false publication of news through an electronic device.

In his plea for bail, counsel for Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, Ebo Donkor, said Paa Kwesi Simpson must be seen as one who was only doing his work as a journalist.

Meanwhile, Stephen Kumi, the alleged boyfriend of Stephanie Kumiwaa, who was also remanded for two weeks with the same charges is still on remand.

The report of the alleged case of kidnapping involving a 26-year-old woman, Stephanie Kumiwaa, received attention in sections of the media.

But a statement from the police said checks at the Mpohor Police District Command indicated that no such case had been reported there.

The Police Service thus insisted that the kidnapping story was untrue.

During interrogation, Stephen Kumi told the police that he met Stephanie Kumiwaa on Facebook, and they started dating.

On October 17, 2021, Stephanie called to inform him that she was visiting him but did not show up.

However, on October 19, 2021, he received a call from a friend of Stephanie that someone called on Stephanie's phone number that she had been kidnapped, and the suspected kidnappers demanded a ransom of GH¢2,000.00.

Police escorted Stephen Kumi to Mpohor and all efforts to locate the residence, family relations of Stephanie and Sandra for confirmation of the alleged incident proved futile.

“The Western Regional Police Command wants to use this opportunity to remind the media that they should cross-check all information from the Command for confirmation before publications are done. The police will continue to collaborate with them to combat crime in the region”, the police statement added.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bawumia inaugurates new Veterans Administration of Ghana Board
08.11.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo fly to swearing in of Cape Verde President-elect
08.11.2021 | Headlines
'Free SHS made it difficult for middle-class families to find house girls' – Dr Bawumia
08.11.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo, Bawumia donate GHS100,000 to Navrongo SHS towards 60th anniversary celebration
08.11.2021 | Headlines
Don't use mobile phones, internet to watch negative contents — Bawumia admonish SHS students
08.11.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia commends Konkomba youth for establishing Education Fund to complement government's effort
08.11.2021 | Headlines
Chief Justice urges judiciary to respect time as he launches Punctuality Signages Court Branding Project
08.11.2021 | Headlines
East Gonja: Sub-chiefs, youth boycott customary visits to Kpembewura's palace over involvement in MCE confirmation [Hot video]
08.11.2021 | Headlines
Xavier-Sosu missing in court as case adjourned to November 16
08.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line