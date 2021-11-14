Be careful about occult adverts on TV — Nana Kwaku Agyakwa

The Bekumhene of Kwahu Atibie, Nana Kwaku Agyakwa Kumnipah has stated that all adverts that purport to advertise occult groups on television are all fake.

Popularly known as Spiritual Papa, he stated that there are a lot of adverts on television advertising all manner of spiritualists who claim to have powers to solve any problem.

"All such adverts are fake. No good Traditional Priest or Priestess would ever buy airtime to advertise his or her powers and to seek for people's attention to patronise their services. Those who that are fake," he stated.

Spiritual Papa added, "No good spirit would allow itself to be advertised on television. Good spirits don't allow that and the spirits themselves shall bring people who are in need to the spiritualist to be helped".

"Occults groups are secret societies and no secret society advertises itself for membership. Those who want to join such groups do so on their own volition".

The Kwahu Atibie Bekumhene said this on DC Kwame Kwakye's 'About Life' Show this Sunday 7th November, 2021 on GBC Radio Central.

Spiritual Papa indicated that those who offer genuine spiritual solutions to problems do not advertise. "Don't believe in such things because good spirits don't advertise themselves and would not allow their attendants to do that".

He admonished Ghanaians to be wary of such adverts "because the whole truth might not be revealed to you until your life is messed up. Don't be deceived to join such groups".

Spiritual Papa stressed, "Any Traditional Priest worth his sort would agree with me that, if you do an advert for a good spirit, that spirit would kill you".

He wondered why the authorities have refused to clamp down on such adverts. "Government should be able to stop such adverts or close down such television stations that shall allow such adverts to be aired," he emphasised.