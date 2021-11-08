Afriyie Ankrah to speak at 2021 Youth Empowerment Summit

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is set to mount a stage to share with the youth what it takes for them to thrive in life.

The seasoned politician who doubles as a mentor for the youth is the main speaker for the upcoming ‘Youth Empowerment Summit 2021’ slated for Thursday, November 11 at the LBC auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Renowned Citi FM journalist Bernard Avle is the guest speaker for the youth empowerment programme themed “Preparing for Your Future: 7 Steps to Fulfilling your Purpose as Mission in Life.”

The summit is expected to draw the youth most of whom are students from the tertiary institutions from nearby universities.

Afriyie Ankrah has been organising such programmes for the youth annually to help the youth, particularly tertiary students to realise their purpose in life.

Topics expected to be touched on hinge on leadership, management and entrepreneurship.

Mr Bernard Avle, who is also the General Manager of Accra-based Citi FM/TV, is a leadership coach whose rich experience comes to bare whenever he urges the youth to strive for higher heights.

Addressing the 2021 graduating class of the Faculty of Management Studies at the Third Session of 13th Congregation of UPSA recently, Bernard Avle urged the graduating students to become ‘leadership professionals’ as they step into the world of work.

“In an increasingly complex and problem-riddled world, what we actually need are not just professional accountants, professional marketers or professional administrators or HR Managers,” he added. “We need professionals in leadership – leading professionals, what I call Leadership Professionals!”

To him, a leadership professional was not essentially a person with a title or certificate but rather a graduate with the right “temperament and quality to cause a positive change in society.”