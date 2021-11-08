Akufo-Addo, Bawumia donate GHS100,000 to Navrongo SHS towards 60th anniversary celebration

On behalf of the President and himself, The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has presented 100,000 Ghana Cedis to Navrongo Senior High School (SHS) on the occasion of their 60th Anniversary celebration.

Dr. Bawumia was the Special Guest for the school's 60th Anniversary celebration held in Navrongo on Saturday.

As part of the 60th anniversary celebrations, the school has launched a special fundraising campaign for development projects to complement government's infrastructure development efforts.

Dr. Bawumia presented cash of 100,000 Cedis to the school on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa and on his own behalf, as their contributions to the school's 60th anniversary fundraising campaign.

Addressing the students, Dr. Bawumia reiterated government's commitment to improving infrastructure in Senior High Schools in the country to improve access and quality education.

He assured the school that works on a number of ongoing infrastructure development of the school by the Akufo-Addo government will soon resume.