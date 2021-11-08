Recklessly parked cargo truck kills nurse at Sawla

A nurse identified as Benjamin on a motorbike at Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region has met his untimely death.

He crashed into a recklessly parked cargo truck loaded with scraps resulting in his death.

The sad incident occurred around the Sawla D/A primary school on the Sawla to Damongo road on Sunday, November 7th, 2021.

The accident has been attributed to the cargo truck driver's failure to erect cautionary or road safety signs to signal other road users at that section of the road which has no street lights.

Residents who are currently up in arms against authorities say they have on countless occasions, lamented about the reckless parking of cargo trucks on the shoulders of the narrow roads in the Sawla township.

They claim the situation has on numerous occasions caused accidents and needless deaths.

They appealed to the District Chief Executive for the area and the law enforcement agency to ensure that the laws are enforced to prevent further road carnage.

The mortal remains of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue in Damongo pending investigations.