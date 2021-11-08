ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.11.2021 Social News

Recklessly parked cargo truck kills nurse at Sawla

Recklessly parked cargo truck kills nurse at Sawla
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A nurse identified as Benjamin on a motorbike at Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region has met his untimely death.

He crashed into a recklessly parked cargo truck loaded with scraps resulting in his death.

The sad incident occurred around the Sawla D/A primary school on the Sawla to Damongo road on Sunday, November 7th, 2021.

The accident has been attributed to the cargo truck driver's failure to erect cautionary or road safety signs to signal other road users at that section of the road which has no street lights.

Residents who are currently up in arms against authorities say they have on countless occasions, lamented about the reckless parking of cargo trucks on the shoulders of the narrow roads in the Sawla township.

They claim the situation has on numerous occasions caused accidents and needless deaths.

They appealed to the District Chief Executive for the area and the law enforcement agency to ensure that the laws are enforced to prevent further road carnage.

The mortal remains of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue in Damongo pending investigations.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Live in harmony with your parents, leaders to attract blessings from God — CACI General Secretary admonishes youth
08.11.2021 | Social News
We aren’t sleeping on our job — Jekora Ventures rubbishes media reports as it clears refuse at Adenta Flats
08.11.2021 | Social News
Afriyie Ankrah to speak at 2021 Youth Empowerment Summit
08.11.2021 | Social News
Five Konongo-Odumase SHS student 'killers' remanded into juvenile detention center
08.11.2021 | Social News
National Security warns Ghanaians against fake UN grant
08.11.2021 | Social News
ILAPI: Enact law to regulate travels of government officials
08.11.2021 | Social News
E/R: Young man drowns in river at Akyem Abekwase
08.11.2021 | Social News
Five suspects in alleged murder of form one student of Konongo Odumase SHS to face court today
08.11.2021 | Social News
V/R: Another tidal waves hit Keta, residents displaced
08.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line