Chief Justice urges judiciary to respect time as he launches Punctuality Signages Court Branding Project

Chief Justice His Lordship Anin-Yeboah has committed the Judiciary to respect for time, as he launches the Punctuality Signages Court Branding Project.

The project, an initiative of the Punctuality Ghana Foundation, an NGO founded by crusader Emmanuel Amarquaye - is working to inculcate the habit of respect for time among Judicial Service staff and the Ghanaian populace.

“As the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied. The implication of this is that justice depends on our officers showing up at work early and getting their duties done with the necessary dispatch,” the chief justice said at the launch.

He warned, “I want to assure leaders and members of the Punctuality Ghana Foundation that we remain absolutely committed to the goals of this campaign on punctuality and productivity, and that the service retains a zero-tolerance approach to lateness of any kind.”

The Chief Justice expressed concern it has become typical for Ghanaians to arrive unfashionably late for events; whether social or professional.

“There can be little argument about the punctuality deficit that we have in our country today… We are late for school, we are late for work, and we are late for our own weddings. And as a joke, some of us would even be late to heaven,” he said as attendees to the event burst into laughter.

Mr. Anin-Yeboah noted millions of productive man hours are lost every day in both the public and private sector organisations because of disrespect for time, and this is having a negative impact on productivity.

“It is not uncommon for some to saunter into work several hours late, to meet people and work piled and in need of immediate attention,” he observed.

The Lead Punctuality Crusader Emmanuel Amarquaye told the event the public service cannot effectively complement the private sector to help accelerate the development of the country without respect for time.

He called for investment in technology such monitoring cameras in offices and electronic clocking in systems, to address the poor work attitude towards work and lack of respect for time.

He disclosed the Punctuality Ghana Foundation will soon roll out projects to support the public service deal with non-punctuality and minimize poor work attitudes, including state-of-the-art management of attendance and correspondence.