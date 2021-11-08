ModernGhana logo
08.11.2021 Health

Health Ministry to begin recruiting 2019-degree, diploma, certificate nurses and midwives on November 10

Ministry of Health says the recruitment of the 2019 Degree and Diploma nurses and midwives into the Ghana Health Service will commence on Wednesday, November 10, at 1200 hours.

It said nurses with Degree and Diploma certificates from public and private health training institutions and certificate midwives (Only Public) who completed in 2019 and permanently registered with the Nurses and Midwifery Council of Ghana are qualified for the recruitment.

A statement signed by Dr Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, Chief Director, MOH, said qualified applicants were to apply on the MoH online application portal by logging-in onto https://hr.moh.gov.gh and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry.

Deadline for submission of application is Friday, November 19, 2021 at 1800 hours.

The statement said the Ministry of Health was not charging any fee for the recruitment and postings and cautioned applicants against making any payment to anyone.

"Any person who demands money should be reported to the Chief Director of the Ministry," the statement said.

GNA

