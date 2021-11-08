ModernGhana logo
08.11.2021 General News

ILAPI pushes for law to regulate travels of government officials

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Non-profit organisation, Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) is calling for the enactment of a Government Travel Regulation Act (GTRA) to check the travels of government officials.

Since the start of the year, talk of luxurious travels by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become topical.

Particularly, North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been critical of government spendings on chartered flights for the President on his international travels.

Concerned by the expenditure of government, the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation says Parliament must act now to come up with a Government Travel Regulation Act.

“Ghana needs a Government Travel Regulation Act (GTRA). Government officials travel without using government travel regulations if such exist. The GTRA will create units in all government agencies so public officials traveling on taxes would be on one common platform for travel claims in accordance with administrative procedures prescribed by law,” part of a statement on the Facebook page of ILAPI said on Monday.

Through the Act, ILAPI recommends that government officials without an approved exception under the law are made to pay for any additional costs resulting from the failure to use the E-Gov Travel Service, including service fees, cancellation penalties, or other additional costs.

Read the full statement from Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation below:

