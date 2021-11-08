ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.11.2021 Social News

National Security warns Ghanaians against fake UN grant

National Security warns Ghanaians against fake UN grant
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The National Security, has cautioned the public to disregard information on some social media platforms, instructing prospective Ghanaian students and business owners to access an alleged 'United Nations Money Funds'.

The amount ranged from GH¢150,000.00 to GH¢700,000.00.

Addressing the media on the fake UN grant in Accra, Madam Fatimatu Abubakar, the Deputy Minister of Information, said the National Security had picked signals that a cybercriminal with mobile number 0206583702 was behind the diabolic act.

She said the cybercriminal had also circulated this link: https://Slth-leap-payment.blogspot.com/ to swindle their unsuspecting persons.

She said the cybercriminal syndicate further promised their victims of receiving between GH¢150,000.00 and GH¢300,000.00 and GH¢400,000.00 and GH¢700,000.00 depending on their age.

Government said there was no such UN grant and urged the public to ignore such false communication, Madam Abubakar said.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
ILAPI: Enact law to regulate travels of government officials
08.11.2021 | Social News
E/R: Young man drowns in river at Akyem Abekwase
08.11.2021 | Social News
Five suspects in alleged murder of form one student of Konongo Odumase SHS to face court today
08.11.2021 | Social News
V/R: Another tidal waves hit Keta, residents displaced
08.11.2021 | Social News
Pokuase: Abensu residents want deplorable bridge linking community fixed
08.11.2021 | Social News
Don’t stay under our transmission lines, it's deadly – GRIDCo warns encroachers
08.11.2021 | Social News
Suhum: Police officer allegedly injures seven in unlawful discharge of firearm
08.11.2021 | Social News
16 hardworking police officers of New Longoro station honoured
07.11.2021 | Social News
Hundreds displaced as tidal waves hit communities along Keta-Aflao stretch
07.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line