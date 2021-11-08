ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.11.2021 Social News

ILAPI: Enact law to regulate travels of government officials

ILAPI: Enact law to regulate travels of government officials
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) has said Ghana seriously needs a Government Travel Regulation Act (GTRA).

The GTRA, ILAPI said, will create units in all government agencies so that public officials travelling on taxes would be on one common platform for travel claims in accordance with administrative procedures as prescribed by law.

“Such a common platform should be an E-Gov Travel Service”.

“Every state agency should also have an agency Travel Management Service (TMS) to provide for travel arrangements,” ILAPI suggested in a statement.

The group noted that the travel management divisions would provide yearly data on the total travels made by government officials who fed on taxpayers’ contributions.

It said government officials will be liable for any government expenditure that is caused by negligence “so, we could protect the public purse.”

“Government officials without an approved exception under the law will be responsible for any additional costs resulting from the failure to use the E-Gov Travel Service, including service fees, cancellation penalties, or other additional costs (e.g., higher airfares, hotel rates, shuttle, feeding etc)” the statement added.

ILAPI said so much money is going to waste through government delegation travels and “parliament must act now”.

— Classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
National Security warns Ghanaians against fake UN grant
08.11.2021 | Social News
E/R: Young man drowns in river at Akyem Abekwase
08.11.2021 | Social News
Five suspects in alleged murder of form one student of Konongo Odumase SHS to face court today
08.11.2021 | Social News
V/R: Another tidal waves hit Keta, residents displaced
08.11.2021 | Social News
Pokuase: Abensu residents want deplorable bridge linking community fixed
08.11.2021 | Social News
Don’t stay under our transmission lines, it's deadly – GRIDCo warns encroachers
08.11.2021 | Social News
Suhum: Police officer allegedly injures seven in unlawful discharge of firearm
08.11.2021 | Social News
16 hardworking police officers of New Longoro station honoured
07.11.2021 | Social News
Hundreds displaced as tidal waves hit communities along Keta-Aflao stretch
07.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line