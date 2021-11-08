ILAPI: Enact law to regulate travels of government officials

The Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) has said Ghana seriously needs a Government Travel Regulation Act (GTRA).

The GTRA, ILAPI said, will create units in all government agencies so that public officials travelling on taxes would be on one common platform for travel claims in accordance with administrative procedures as prescribed by law.

“Such a common platform should be an E-Gov Travel Service”.

“Every state agency should also have an agency Travel Management Service (TMS) to provide for travel arrangements,” ILAPI suggested in a statement.

The group noted that the travel management divisions would provide yearly data on the total travels made by government officials who fed on taxpayers’ contributions.

It said government officials will be liable for any government expenditure that is caused by negligence “so, we could protect the public purse.”

“Government officials without an approved exception under the law will be responsible for any additional costs resulting from the failure to use the E-Gov Travel Service, including service fees, cancellation penalties, or other additional costs (e.g., higher airfares, hotel rates, shuttle, feeding etc)” the statement added.

ILAPI said so much money is going to waste through government delegation travels and “parliament must act now”.

