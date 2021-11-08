ModernGhana logo
08.11.2021 Social News

E/R: Young man drowns in river at Akyem Abekwase

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

A young man has been found dead in a river at Akyem Abekwase in the Atewa West District in the Eastern region.

The man whose identity is yet to be confirmed was found floating on the river in the early hours of Sunday, November 7, 2021.

It is suspected that he is one of many people that attended a funeral at Akyem Abekwase over the weekend.

With a report made to the Akyem Kwabeng Police, officers have been assigned to the case to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been retrieved by the police and deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Officers are also in search of his family to inform them of the death.

